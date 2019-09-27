Barbados PM Mottley: 'Dialogue Remains Critical for Venezuela'

At the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley made an emphatic call to world's leaders to support multilateralism, oppose war threats and support dialogue initiatives in Venezuela.

"The Venezuelan people must be allowed to decide on their future according to the principles of the United Nations charter, principles of non intervention and non interference, prohibition of the threat or the use of force and respect for the rule of law, human rights and democracy," PM Mottley said and summoned countries to stop "turning a blind eye to humanity.​​" She also condemned the fact that other multilateral organizations had not follow their own charters, and celebrated that the UN refused to recognize an unlected figure as a representative of Venezuela.

Regarding the dialogue process between Venezuelan parties that Barbados hosted recently, Prime Minister Mia Mottley regreted the interruption of the talks and highlighted the importance of dialogue to achieve a solution, not only for Venezuela, but also for whole the Caribbean to remain as a zone of peace.

"We regret that the talks have broken down. And we remind people that dialogue remains critical if there is to be a meaningful outcome and benefits for the Venezuelan people and its neighbors. Not just its neighbors on the Latin American continent, but its neighbors on the Caribbean sea, because people forget that Trinidad and Tobago is less than 7 miles from the coast of Venezuela. Our Caribbean sea most remain a zone of peace, and for that we shall fight.”

Barbados Prime Minister reminded the leaders of the world that the UN Charter itself constitutes an invitation to guarantee the rights of Latin American and Caribbean peoples.

"The Charter that created this institution promises us that the values of each would be respected. Well, isn't the first value the right to life?," she said.

Mottley then referred to the recent activation of Article III of the Helms-Burton Act, a unilateral U.S. economic warfare tool which imposes new restrictions on Cuba and further exacerbates its people's difficult situation.

"And I ask you here: to what end? To continue to attempt to stop the people of Cuba from living with basic human dignity is unacceptable," she exclaimed.

#LaVerdadDeVenezuelaEnLaONU

No solamente en la UNO te rechazan también es en cada rincón del planeta te rechazamos Trump.!

Venezuela es Libre y Soberana..

Esta también es con los lame Botas de la Oposición asquerosa...#NoMoreTrump @dcabellor @taniapsuv @SotoYinet23@reina45 pic.twitter.com/C2bT1oXRx9 — ANNA DADDIO (@ANNAVENCEDORA) September 27, 2019

"You are not only rejected at the UN. In every corner of the planet we reject you, Trump! Venezuela is free and sovereign. For the disgusting opposition: #NoMoreTrump."

Regarding global climate change, a phenomenon which is becoming more dramatic due to the developed countries​​​​' greed for natural resources, Mottley said that all nations should prosper but respecting nature.

"The people of Barbados, and I as the leader choose to fight for peace, prosperity, and hope. Barbados chooses to love our planet, the environment, the brotherhood, and all humanity. We pray that all of you will make the same decision."

Besides bemoaning the widening income gap between developed and developing countries, Mottley warned that the deficit of actions aimed at mitigating climate change will contribute very soon to enhance international migratory flows.

"Make no mistake: there will be mass migration by climate refugees that will destabilize the countries of the world that are not on the front line of the climate crisis."