Deforestation on the Rise in the Brazilian Amazon

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has increased by 30 percent between January and March 2020, which has activated the alerts of that Latin American country's real-time deforestation detection system (Deter).

Deter registered alerts for 796.08 km² in the Amazon, more than 50 percent of the 525.63 km² registered in the same period in 2019.

Only in March, 326.51 square kilometres of the Brazilian Amazon were threatened by recurrent activity, which damages the territory's flora and fauna and its Indigenous communities.

The Indigenous communities are constantly expressing their anguish at the increase in indiscriminate and illegal deforestation in these areas.

Al gobierno actual de Brasil no le importa el Amazonas.

Han asesinado a activistas, el presidente dice que los indígenas no merecen nada, apoya la desforestación del Amazonas.



Y ahora es que ustedes se preocupan porque vieron un fueguito. — Avenger (@UnMorenoBlanco) August 21, 2019

"The current government of Brazil does not care about the Amazon. Activists have been killed, the president says the indigenous people deserve nothing, he supports the deforestation of the Amazon."

Indigenous, farmers' and environmentalist movements have demanded that the government of ultra-right-wing Jair Bolsonaro put an end to the presence of squatters, miners and loggers. But their claims have been unanswered.

There is a reduction in inspections in rural areas and regions far from major centers, due to the health crisis affecting the world, warned researcher Paulo Barreto of Imazon, a Brazilian forest research and monitoring institute.

The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil recently repudiated Bolsonaro's "disrespectful policies" by backing Bill 191/20.

That legal document "proposes the liberation of indigenous territories for the exploitation of minerals, water resources," among other activities.