Cyclone Amphan Kills More Than 80 People In India, Bangladesh
    This picture from College Street, in Kolkata, shows the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan, West Bengal, India, May 21, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @mishra_surjya

Published 21 May 2020 (44 minutes ago)
Although it lost much of its strength before it made landfall, Amphan hit with gusts of wind of over 110 miles per hour.

 Cyclone Amphan left at least 84 people dead in India and Bangladesh on Wednesday as it passed through the coastal communities of neighbouring countries.

The weather phenomenon is considered the strongest Super Cyclone ever recorded in the Bay of Bengal in India.

Although it lost much of its strength before it made landfall, Amphan hit with gusts of wind of over 110 miles per hour.

It uprooted trees and damaged houses, power lines and telephone cables, and caused flooding in some areas, including a major airport.

In the state of West Bengal alone, at least 72 people died. In Odisha, two others, according to the country's authorities.

Meanwhile, 10 deaths were recorded in Bangladesh, where one million people were left without electricity due to power pole collapses.

By Thursday the main threat had passed; the cyclone had weakened into a "deep tropical depression", which is expected to disappear by the end of the day.  

Most of the power and communication lines in the affected territories were still down on Thursday afternoon. Several main roads remain blocked by the fallen trees.  

