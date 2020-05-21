Cyclone Amphan Kills More Than 80 People In India, Bangladesh

Although it lost much of its strength before it made landfall, Amphan hit with gusts of wind of over 110 miles per hour.

Cyclone Amphan left at least 84 people dead in India and Bangladesh on Wednesday as it passed through the coastal communities of neighbouring countries.

The weather phenomenon is considered the strongest Super Cyclone ever recorded in the Bay of Bengal in India.

It uprooted trees and damaged houses, power lines and telephone cables, and caused flooding in some areas, including a major airport.

Electric outage in Phool Bagan, Kolkata caused due to the cyclone. Please pray for the ones who are not fortunate enough to have proper shelter in these challenging times. #CycloneAmphan #CycloneAmphanUpdate #AmphanSuperCyclone #Amphan

In the state of West Bengal alone, at least 72 people died. In Odisha, two others, according to the country's authorities.

Meanwhile, 10 deaths were recorded in Bangladesh, where one million people were left without electricity due to power pole collapses.

By Thursday the main threat had passed; the cyclone had weakened into a "deep tropical depression", which is expected to disappear by the end of the day.

Most of the power and communication lines in the affected territories were still down on Thursday afternoon. Several main roads remain blocked by the fallen trees.