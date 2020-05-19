Millions Evacuated in India, Bangladesh as Cyclone Amphan Nears

The cyclone is one of the strongest storms of the year, with winds of up to 185 km/hr

India and Bangladesh were forced to evacuate more than 2 million people from risk areas as Cyclone Amphan advanced through these territories.

"About 2.2 million people will be evacuated. We seek to avoid the deaths of citizens due to the dangerous meteorological phenomenon," Bangladesh's disasters vice minister, Enamur Rahman, told the press.

The country is facing the scourge of Amphan as it fights the new coronavirus pandemic. To ensure hygiene and social distancing, the number of shelters has been doubled by providing local schools and other installations.

"We are also maintaining separate isolation rooms in the shelters for any infected patients," Rahman said.

Cyclone Amphan causes severe damage to fishing boats at Rameswaram. pic.twitter.com/Favm17Dyaz — Pramod Madhav♠️ (@PramodMadhav6) May 18, 2020

Authorities fear that Amphan will be even more powerful than Cyclone Sidr, 2007, which killed some 3,500 people.

"People who have been confined because of COVID-19 are hesitant to leave their homes, even if only briefly, to go to a central shelter. They're afraid it's going to be crowded," the relief group Catholic Relief Services (CRS) said.

The days ahead will be bleak, with deteriorating sanitation and low access to water for many people living on the coast, according to the charity.

Indian authorities said they were prepared to move up to 1.1 million people if necessary.

