Cuba: Institutions Work Together to Protect the Elderly

Authorities determined that Cubans older than 65 years of age should not be kept working.

Cuba's Ministry of Health and Ministry of Labor and Social Security are working together to reinforce the protection of the population against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authorities determined that Cubans older than 65 years of age should not be kept working. Those who cannot either work from home or cease their activities will receive 100 percent of their wages for the first month and 60 percent of their income while their isolation lasts.

Their employers must provide these financial resources even if the elderly cannot send them medical certificates or other supporting documents.

In nursing homes, the elderly have physicians and qualified personnel who can guarantee their health. They are also supplied with chlorine, face masks, and other medical equipment.

Long lines at @WesternUnion in Miami, where Floridians, mainly Cubans, send money to family abroad dealing with health & economic challenges. Unfortunately, the Trump Administration has limited how much Cuban Americans can send to support family on the island. pic.twitter.com/fadLY3RKmy — Collin Laverty (@collinlaverty11) April 17, 2020

“Workers in these centers must keep hygiene measures, wash their hands with chlorinated water, and stay at a safe distance from the elderly," explained Alberto Fernandez Seco, the director of the National Program for the Elderly's Care, Social Assistance, and Mental Health.

He also mentioned that his country has 150 homes for the elderly and 292 care centers.​​​​​​​

As of Friday morning, Cuba had reported 923 COVID-19 patients and 31 deaths.