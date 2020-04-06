    • Live
Cuban Medical Aid in Italy Shows Positive Results
  • Cuban doctors in field hospital in Crema, Lomabrdia, Italy

    Cuban doctors in field hospital in Crema, Lomabrdia, Italy | Photo: Twitter/@Arelys_Cuba

Published 6 April 2020 (4 hours 13 minutes ago)
Videos

The Cuban medical brigade, composed of 52 doctors, arrived in Lombardy, Italy, on March 26.

One out of three patients with COVID-19 that were treated by Cuban doctors in Lombardy have already recovered and been discharged. 

According to Dr. Carlos Pérez Díaz, head of the Cuban medical brigade in Italian territory, 12 of the 36 affected by the virus in Lombardy have already recovered.

Perez Diaz explained that the Cuban medical team received 16 cases on the first day of work. These patients came from the Intensive Care Unit of the Crema Hospital in the Lombardy region.

According to his statement to the Cuban press, the medical brigade, as of April 3, had served 428 people. Of those infected with COVID-19, 5 were transferred to intensive care at the hospital. Only one of those infected died.

"One out of three patients treated by Cubans in Lombardy has already been discharged"
 

Among other information, Perez Diaz explained the order of work of the doctors and the establishment of shifts that the team carries out.  Rendering to his statements, the Cuban medical mission intends to fulfill the task of saving lives, a mission that the Cuban doctors demonstrated to "the high degree of morale, firm, and willing." 

On the other hand, he stressed that the rigorous biosecurity measures are taken to "all return and return well" to Cuba.

The Cuban medical brigade, composed of 52 doctors, arrived in Lombardy, Italy, on March 26. This brigade is part of the Cuban Health Contingent "Henry Reeve" for the attention of disasters and serious epidemics. The contingent currently has brigades deployed in 15 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean and Europe that have requested Cuban assistance to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, with a total of 600 health professionals.

