'A Vaccine Will Not End the Pandemic on Its Own' WHO Warns

"Although a vaccine will be a vital tool, we know little about the long-term effects it may have," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Friday warned that a COVID-19 vaccine creation does not mean the pandemic will end on its own.

"Although a vaccine will be a vital tool, we know little about the long-term effects it may have," Adhanom said.

Most countries that have reopened their economies are experiencing new outbreaks after a period of little or no transmission. "This should serve as a warning to us," he added.

Nations that are experiencing a downward trend in the number of cases should not be confident.

"Progress does not mean victory. Most people are still susceptible to this virus," Adhanom explained.

Young people are increasingly contributing to the COVID-19 crisis, according to WHO data pic.twitter.com/AusSyKHcbx — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 21, 2020