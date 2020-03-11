Panama Reports Its First Patient Killed by the Coronavirus

The 64-year-old man is the second case of Covid-19-related death registered in Latin America.

Panama's Health Minister Rosario Turner Tuesday reported the first death from the new coronavirus Covid-19, while eight others are infected and 66 people are under suspicion.

"The autopsy performed on Norato Gonzalez confirmed that his death, registered on March 8, was caused by the consequent bacterial pneumonia of Covid-19," Turner said.

The deceased, who was director of the Monseñor Francisco Beckman School, is the second one registered in Latin America.

At this educational center, "two people tested positive for COVID-19. Among them, a 55-year-old man in intensive care. Previously, he traveled to France, Spain, the U.S., and Cuba," Turner added.

Infected persons "are quarantined in their respective homes. Of these, only one has no history of travel abroad. Meanwhile, the rest visited one or more countries, including the U.S., Spain, Cuba, and Puerto Rico," she added.

​​​​​​​But the Minister called for calm. "Studies show that 80 percent of people infected with coronaviruses have mild conditions. This is typical of the epidemiological behavior of Covid-19," Turned commented.​​​​​​​

The first death by Covid-19 in Latin America was reported in Argentina on March 7. The patient was a 64-year-old man who may have been infected with the virus during a trip to Paris, France.​​​​​​​