Arab League Welcomes Yemen Ceasefire

On Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition announced its forces would begin a two-week cease-fire starting on Thursday in response to UN calls for halting hostilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Arab League (AL) Secretary General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit welcomed on Thursday the Saudi-led coalition's two-week cease-fire in Yemen.

He urged the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen to respond to the Saudi initiative that constitutes "a rare opportunity for stopping the bloodshed in the war-torn country."

He stressed "the Yemeni people is the first winner of that important initiative that mirrored feeling of responsibility and realization to the dangers that face all sides now."

"Facing the coronavirus pandemic necessitates collaboration and solidarity," he added.

Extending his thanks to the kingdom for the move, the Arab League chairman reiterated the war has exhausted Yemenis who aspire serious peace process.

The five-year-old conflict in Yemen has killed more than 100,000 people and has pushed millions to the verge of famine and forced thousands to seek shelter in displacement camps.