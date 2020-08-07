    • Live
News > U.S.

US: New York Schools to Resume In-Person Schooling, Cuomo Says
  • People gather for a protest calling on New York to cancel rent outside of New York City Civil Court, where legal cases related to evictions are held. Brooklyn, New York, U.S. August 6, 2020.

    People gather for a protest calling on New York to cancel rent outside of New York City Civil Court, where legal cases related to evictions are held. Brooklyn, New York, U.S. August 6, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 7 August 2020
District schools must decide if they would implement remote learning or to reincorporate traditional full classroom teaching methods. They would also present post-reopening plans, including COVID-19 testing strategies.

U.S. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that learning activities could resume under in-person schooling, after a COVID-19 infection decline.

“If you look at our infection rate we are probably in the best situation in the country right now. If anybody can open schools, we can open schools,” Cuomo said.

On Monday, parents and educators demonstrated in New York against the schools reopening, arguing the situation jeopardizes the children and the teachers.

“If there’s a spike in the infection rate, if there’s a matter of concern in the infection rate, then we can revisit,” Cuomo added.

On Wednesday, Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot announced exclusive online learning in the fall semester, after a new cases peak. Trump’s administration pressured local offices to start the school year alleging children show mild symptoms, despite high infection rates. 

As of Friday, New York health authorities registered 424,000 COVID-19 cases, out of 4.92 million cases in the U.S. Further, the state confirmed 32,329 deaths due to the virus.

The Guardian - Reuters
by teleSUR/ gq-MS
