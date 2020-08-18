The US Prepares Conditions to Impose Its New 'Colombia Plan'

The Colombia Growth Initiative seeks to "advance our goals in the Western Hemisphere," the U.S. National Security Advisor acknowledged.

Colombia’s President Ivan Duque Monday met with U.S. officials to launch the Colombia Growth Initiative (CGI), which is the new version of the "Colombia Plan", the military aid aimed at combating drug cartels and left-wing insurgents in the 2000s.

At the launch of this geopolitical proposal were the U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, the Southern Command Chief Craig Faller, the Presidential Adviser Mauricio Claver-Carone, and U.S. Ambassador to Colombia Philip Goldberg.

"At the working meeting with the U.S. delegation, we discussed COVID-19, the fight against drug trafficking, and the economic reactivation," Duque said, adding that the "Colombia Grows Initiative" will mobilize resources in the country's most remote rural areas.

The U.S. National Security Advisor pointed out that there is "no greater ally in the region" than Colombia and vowed that his country will provide its partner with medical equipment.

"This economic-based initiative will complement the U.S. expansive efforts to improve governance, security, and rule of law abroad... the U.S. seeks to strengthen our relationships with friends and allies in the region to achieve lasting security," O'Brien stated.

Below we can witness the legitimacy US typically supports with humanitarian bombing and the such... There's nothing new about world slaughtering: stop interfering in Venezuela at once! pic.twitter.com/30ngflROof — CRBV+Beat513=defensa! (@beat513) August 18, 2020

"We continue to stand with our partner and close ally, the Government of Colombia, as we confront the challenges ahead and work together to advance our goals in the Western Hemisphere," he added.

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) President Adam Boehler ratified that "there is no other country more special for us than Colombia" and stressed that his country has invested over US$1 billion in this South American nation.

"Now we are talking about the new ‘Plan Colombia’… It will focus on taking activity against drug trafficking and investing in employment and projects in the countryside."