Colombia: Peace Advocates Say Duque Ignores Leaders' Murders

During ex-president Juan Manuel Santos's mandate, 438 social leaders were killed in Colombia. From Duque’s power assumption in August of 2018 to July of 2020, 572 Indigenous, farmer, environmental and LGBTQI+ leaders have been murdered.

Colombia's Institute for Peace development (Indepaz) refuted President Ivan Duque's statements on social leaders' killings.

"Colombia ranks first in the world in terms of risk and fatalities of social leaders. This situation does not seem to alert the Government of Ivan Duque", Indepaz stated in an official communiqué.

Recently, Duque claimed his administration implemented the Propitious Action Plan (PAO), a strategy to reduce violent events against social leaders. He states that murders have dropped by 35 percent in comparison to the previous administration.

Indepaz denied these allegations and stressed Colombia's government undercounts the fatalities and does not give them proper importance.

Members of the Colombian indigenous community Embera, were evicted from their homes as a result of financial hardship caused by coronavirus.



April 17, 2020.

©#embera #indigenous #colombia #bogota #nativeamericans pic.twitter.com/6Z3O4OwwyC — cocopixeltv (@cocopixeltv) July 10, 2020

"It cannot be said that there is a 35 percent reduction in the deaths of leaders during the Duque government compared to the same period of the Santos government, but rather an increase of 30.5 percent," Indepaz stated.

Ivan Duque validates other data sources rather than Indepaz, as Prosecutors" Office, and The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Colombia, which escorts government interests.