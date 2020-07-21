Helicopter Crash in Colombia Leaves Eleven Soldiers Missing

A crashed Black Hawk UH-60 was found on a stretch of the Inirida River.

The Colombian Army located the site where a Black Hawk helicopter crashed on Tuesday morning near the Inirida river. This accident left 8 soldiers wounded and 11 missing people.

"The wounded were evacuated by helicopter to the Mitu municipality," the Colombian Air Force said, adding that the survivors will be transferred to Bogota to receive specialized medical attention.

Now the authorities are focused on locating and rescuing the 11 people who remain disappeared, the Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo said.

The accident occurred in an area that is part of the Amazon basin and has a dense jungle, which makes rescue operations more difficult. Besides, some irregular groups linked to drug trafficking still operate in that region.

"The aircraft supported a military operation against the armed group 'First Structure' in the Guaviare department," military authorities said.

On February 27, another military helicopter crashed near Bojaca, in the Cundinamarca department, with five crew members on board, three of whom died.