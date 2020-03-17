Colombia: New Evidence in Case of Vote Buying

This is the first action taken in the preliminary inquiry, intending to clarify the allegations and determine whether the case proceeds to a formal charge against President Ivan Duque.

The Colombian Commission of Investigation and Accusation noticed several political figures involved in “Ñeñe Hernandez’s” case on vote-buying. Both Alvaro Uribe, current senator, and President Ivan Duque are implicated in the accusation.

Among those summoned to testify on March 26 are Interior Minister Alicia Arango, former President Álvaro Uribe's adviser María Claudia Daza and the wife of the deceased José Guillermo Hernández, who is credited with buying votes for Duque's election as president. Iván Duque's election campaign manager Luigi Echeverry will be questioned on April 2.

For its part, the prosecutors office delivered to the Supreme Justice Court, the National Electoral Council and the Commission of Investigation and Accusation, a total of 40,823 messages, audio and data as evidence of several dialogues with the Hernandez.

Colombian senator Ivan Cepeda published on his Twitter page: "The complete audio of the "Ñeñe politics" scandal: in this long conversation it is clear that Mrs. Daza, Priscila Cabrales, the narco-Hernández and his wife were acting as an alleged electoral criminal committee in the service of Uribe and Duque."

Local news media published audios', which mentioned more than US$24,500 used in vote trading. Also, it affirmed Colombian ex-president Alvaro Uribe and the then presidential’ candidate Ivan Duque were aware of these facts and rather to hide them. The female voice on the audio belongs to María Claudia Daza, who was Uribe’s adviser.

