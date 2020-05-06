Colombia: Local Government Imposes Curfew After Hunger Protests

El Plato Police reported 12 officials were injured but there is no information on civil population.

Colombia's regional authorities imposed on May 5, a curfew after several protests blocked a number of roads in the country.

According to local news media, the El Magdalena region's inhabitants claimed government food aid and subsided supplies were not enough. The inconvenience provoked violent confrontations and demonstrations against the authorities. Local government functionaries delivered food from 10 PM to 3 AM, with no announcement.

Locality inhabitants looted the commercial sector, stones were thrown, damaged the property, and confronted the authorities. Local functionaries qualify the events as civil rioting, but locals affirm they are under famine risk.

Graves Disturbios en Plato - Magdalena. Dicen que tienen hambre, han saqueado todo el comercio de la población. pic.twitter.com/w2tZVmeDxn — La Paz, Dijo Colombianito.�� ���� �� (@LaPazColombiani) May 4, 2020

"Serious Disturbance in Plato - Magdalena. They say they are hungry, they have looted all the trade of the population."



After the events, El Plato Mayor, Jaime Peña Peñaranda decreed curfew until May 7. The restriction is enforced from 5:00 PM to 6:00 AM.

"I wish to address the inhabitants of the municipality of Plato Magdalena. We are the only municipality with more than 50,000 inhabitants that does not have a single case of COVID-19. We have done a comprehensive and accurate work” Peña affirmed.

The functionary also stated his administration provided those in need. “ We have arrived with humanitarian aid to more than 26 neighborhoods in our municipality. We are not going to allow vandals to affect the economy of our municipality. We are going to bring to justice those people who have incited violence" the functionary said.

No permitiremos que estos vándalos que intentaron saquear establecimientos comerciales, atacaron a la población civil y a la Policía afecten la seguridad de la gente. Por eso, hemos decretado el Toque de Queda hasta el próximo jueves. pic.twitter.com/gCh0Td1h8c — Jaime Peña Peñaranda (@JAIMEPENAP) May 5, 2020

We will not allow these vandals who tried to loot commercial establishments, attack the civilian population and the police to affect the security of the people. That is why we have decreed a curfew until next Thursday.



Community members recorded videos of the events. Police used tear gas and other anti-riot forces to restrain the protesters.

Samir Pava, Magdalena Police commander, affirmed protesters wasn't asking for humanitarian aid amid the coronavirus pandemic. El Plato Police reported 12 officials were injured but there is no information on civil population harm.