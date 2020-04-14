Colombia: UN Worried About Attacks Against Ex-FARC Members

Since 2016, more than 190 demobilized members of the former armed group have been killed.

In Colombia, the persecution of former combatants of the ex-guerrilla group FARC-EP persists, even though they are returning to normal life, The Common Alternative Revolutionary Force political party said on Monday.

The United Nations also discussed the recent violence affecting Colombia, as members of the Peace Mission attended a meeting that discussed the latest attacks against the ex-FARC members inside the South American country.

"I am especially concerned about the situation in the Putumayo department, including

the situation of the social leaders, leaders of substitution of illicit crops and ex-combatants," the U.N. Mission said.

"On March 19, Marco Rivadeneira, a renowned social leader, was assassinated after being removed from a meeting that he was leading on efforts to substitute illicit crops in the municipality of Assisi Port. Two weeks later, on April 8, social leader Yuri Quintero was threatened, allegedly by the same illegal group that murdered Rivadeneira. Another leader, Jani Silva, with who I met last October, continues to be the victim of continuous threats. The 27th of March, ex-combatant Juan Carlos Castillo, who lived in the former territorial training space and reincorporation of that municipality, he was found dead," they continued.

The U.N. Mission listened to the stabilization efforts of the government and encouraged all parties to return to the peace agreement that was establishea few years ago.

#ALERTA



Desde hace 5 horas en Argelia #Cauca un grupo armado de 100 personas busca casa por casa reincorporados de las antiguas FARC-EP, el @COL_EJERCITO se encuentra a media hora del lugar y no ha hecho presencia. Alertamos a la comunidad nacional e Internacional @MisionONUCol — FARC (@PartidoFARC) April 13, 2020

"For the past 5 hours in Algeria #Cauca an armed group of 100 people has been searching house-to-house for reincorporated former FARC-EP. The Colombian Army is half an hour away and has not been present. We alert the national and international community."

Colombian Inspector General Fernando Carrillo urged the government to "guarantee the protection and integrity of former combatants.

The Office of the Representative in Colombia of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights also called for "immediate protection" for the demobilized.

Also, it requested protection for "the communities that are suffering from the violent control of armed groups in the area."

Since the signing of the peace agreement in November 2016, more than 190 demobilized members of the former armed group have been killed.