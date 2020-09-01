China Urges the US To Cease Official Contact With Taiwan

"The U.S. government must respect the 'One China' Principle. That is our main condition for both countries to maintain diplomatic relationships," Hua said and condemned the U.S. intentions to start an economic dialogue with Taiwan.
Previously, however, the Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian Affairs David Stilwell said that "we will further promote our relationship with Taiwan. We want to strengthen our ties."
The U.S. should not underestimate "China's willingness and determination to safeguard its national sovereignty and its territorial integrity," Hua said.