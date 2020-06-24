China: Beijing's Coronavirus Rebound Declared Under Control

The resurgence is associated with Beijing's largest wholesale food market, after the first case was announced on June 11.

Chinese authorities Wednesday said Beijing's coronavirus rebound that has infected 256 people since early June is under control .

However, there are still fears about the transmission's risk to the community.

"Prevention and control remain extreme. We will not let down our guard," Beijing's municipal government spokesperson Xu Hejian explained.

Following the epidemic in the Xinfadi market, infections have been discovered in homes and workplaces and cases of transmission in the community.

Genome sequencing of novel coronavirus solves the puzzle of a mysterious COVID-19 case in N.China’s Tianjin. The result showed the genome sequencing of the virus is the same as that from the clustered infections in Beijing's #Xinfadi market. https://t.co/F4cVm9cBgl pic.twitter.com/71tz7A3Vo8 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 22, 2020

Since June 11, local authorities have ordered the partial closure of the city.

So far, 253 of the 256 new Beijing's cases are related to Xinfadi's market. Authorities remain searching the other three cases' infection source.

The prevention and control measures taken are proving to be effective, as the infection's rate has been decreasing from the beginning of this week.

"The fever clinics, follow-up of positive cases' close contacts, and mass testing has been essential," Haichao added.

The city increased its capacity for daily sample testing to 300,000 from 100,000 per day in early June. About 3 million people have been tested.