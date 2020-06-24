China: Beijing's Coronavirus Rebound Declared Under Control

Chinese authorities Wednesday said Beijing's coronavirus rebound that has infected 256 people since early June is under control .
RELATED:
China Becomes Independent From the US-Controlled GPS Technology
However, there are still fears about the transmission's risk to the community.
"Prevention and control remain extreme. We will not let down our guard," Beijing's municipal government spokesperson Xu Hejian explained.
The resurgence is associated with Beijing's largest wholesale food market, after the first case was announced on June 11.
Following the epidemic in the Xinfadi market, infections have been discovered in homes and workplaces and cases of transmission in the community.
Since June 11, local authorities have ordered the partial closure of the city.
So far, 253 of the 256 new Beijing's cases are related to Xinfadi's market. Authorities remain searching the other three cases' infection source.
The prevention and control measures taken are proving to be effective, as the infection's rate has been decreasing from the beginning of this week.
"The fever clinics, follow-up of positive cases' close contacts, and mass testing has been essential," Haichao added.
The city increased its capacity for daily sample testing to 300,000 from 100,000 per day in early June. About 3 million people have been tested.