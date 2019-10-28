Chile: Constitutional Accusation to End Crisis

The representative from Frente Amplio, Pamela Jiles, talked to The Clinic newspaper about the social protests that have shaken Chile and that have revealed the vulnerability of a political and economic system that the vast majority of citizens no longer tolerates.

Jiles stated that her duty as a member of Parliament is to constitutionally accuse president Sebastian Piñera and explained that “the 'exit from the crisis' - as the elite likes to say - will be only the departure of Piñera. It cannot be otherwise: he has seriously jeopardized the security of the nation, has plunged the country into misgovernment, and is the main, although not unique, responsible party for the deaths of those he must protect.”

Furthermore, the Chilean politician pointed out that changes done to the cabinet are just a ruse to try to stop the overflow and the constitutional accusation to the president. She also called the measures delivered by him “a lousy joke, a mockery!”

“I believe that we have not reached the maximum expression of this civil disobedience. (…) They will not be able to placate people, they will appear through the cracks, through the windows, through the roof, through the drains of their beautiful mansions. They are going to get into the microphones of the morning notaries, in the official acts, in their pizzerias and their elegant marriages. They are going to take over the squares and public buildings with this new hope. They are going to send to hell all those who betray them (…)”

Another relevant matter in the exchange with Pamela Jiles was her take about the way and language surrounding the protest movement. She expressed that social speech is based on two architectural elements: “On the one hand, the economics of language exercised in social networks. This allows us to quickly supplant the official discourse, delegitimize it and overcome it. The second element of discourse is common sense.”

Nietitos, here The Grandmother saying what they don't want to hear #ConstitutionalAccusationAPiñera

Slogans like "Piñera culiao", "Chile Awakened", "We are not at war", “Do not give up, do not give up "," For 30 years they offer us 30 pesos ", " Let them all give up", "The biggest march in Chile", "Piñera resigns", "Piñera quit!", "Piñera DISCLAIMER" have filled the streets.

Jiles told The Clinic that these “supposedly alienated and individualistic young people, with screen eyes, ended up teaching us a lesson on rebellion, turning to the power of synthesis of the meme to bypass the tedious speeches of the "center-left" and the imaginary left”. This transfer, —she insisted—, from the ruling class to the dominated, subverts precisely what the old generation was inept in considering hyper-connectivity in social networks as a childish and useless habit.

About how these events will continue to develop in the next days, the representative of Frente Amplio assured that “it will remain until its objective is achieved since this revolution has already had a strategy, that is, it has defined its alliances and its main objective. In my opinion, Piñera's resignation. (…) It may have stages of ebb and flow, there may be oscillations in the expression of this force, but social processes do not stop with either crime or force.

El PC tiene sus nueve firmas disponibles para la #AcusacionConstitucional a @sebastianpinera, estamos redactando nuestros argumentos y fundamentos. Para nosotros es un imperativo ético, no dejaremos pasar las violaciones a los DDHH, tal como lo grita la gente en las calles. — Karol Cariola Oliva (@KarolCariola) 27 de octubre de 2019

The PC (Chile's Communist party) has its nine signatures available for the #AcusacionConstitucional to @sebastianpinera, we are drafting our arguments and fundamentals. For us it is an ethical imperative, we will not let human rights violations pass, as people shout in the streets.

“Allende said it clearly: 'I have faith in Chile and its destiny. They will overcome other men - and women and sexual dissidents, we add - this gray and bitter moment in which treason seeks to prevail.'”

Chile has awakened, Jiles affirmed “and it will not back down while the luminous example of a young soldier, Davide Veloso Codoceo, that in Antofagasta rejected the order of massacring his own people. When he was ordered to move to Santiago, he threw down his rifle and decided to disobey. He is still imprisoned but he certainly knows that he did the right thing”.