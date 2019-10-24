Chile: 40 Hour Workweek Approved, Law Moves to Labor Commission

The initiative by lawmakers Camila Vallejo and Karol Cariola was approved by a large majority in the Chamber of the Lower House.

The measure is a resounding triumph for the proposal of the Communist Party bench and which was supported by the opposition as a whole. The workday reduction project was voted on Thursday and approved by a wide margin of 88 votes in favor and 24 against, the other parliamentarians abstained.

In this context, the president of the Finance Commission, the communist lawmaker Daniel Núñez, stressed that “yesterday we had 500 thousand people on the street in all of Chile and millions are asking for an end to the abuses and the brutal inequality that exists. This bill goes precisely in that direction. ”

The legislator also pointed to the lawmakers from UDI (Independent Democratic Union, a far-right political party supportive of the Piñera government) Sergio Gahona and Juan Fuenzalida and the representative of National Renewal (RN), Francisco Eguiguren, who did not vote in favor of the initiative.

“I denounce the attitude of the lawmakers Gahona, Fuenzalida and Eguiguren who were unable to approve this project that aims to improve the quality of life of Chileans. They reflect business interests and those who collude with large companies preventing the improvement of the lives of Chileans, ”said Núñez.

Now the initiative must return to the Labor Commission of the Lower House as the indication that extends the period of application of the standard for small and medium enterprises for five years has been added.