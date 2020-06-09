Burundi: President Nkurunziza Dies of Heart Attack

Burundi’s National Assembly President Pascal Nyabenda will run the office temporarily, according to Constitution’s dispositions.

Burundi’s government Thursday announced that President Pierre Nkurunziza's had died due to a heart attack.

“The Government of the Republic of Burundi announces with great sadness the unexpected death of His Excellency Pierre Nkurunziza, President of the Republic of Burundi, at the Karusi Fiftieth Anniversary Hospital following a cardiac arrest on June 8, 2020,” Burundian government briefed in official communication.

According to the communiqué, Nkurunziza was hospitalized on Sunday after signs of heart problems. His condition improved on Monday morning but abruptly worsened the following, leading to a heart attack.

"The medical team was unable to recover the patient," the official statement expressed.

Burundi’s government decreed seven national grieving days, as the Burundian people mourning the leader. As the Executive pronounced the national flag will fly at half-mast in the official buildings.