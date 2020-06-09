US: New COVID-19 Cases on the Rise in 14 States

Unlike the first wave, the exponential increase in cases is happening now in small rural counties.

Over the last week, 14 states recorded the highest average of COVID-19 cases since the start of a pandemic that has generated 2,031,707 infections and 113,310 deaths in the U.S.

Exponential increases are still happening in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Kentucky, New Mexico, North Carolina, Mississippi, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, and Texas.

While the first wave of the pandemic spread through dense metropolitan centers such as New York, Chicago, and Detroit, the highest percentages of current infections come from places with much smaller populations.

In Texas, for example, a few weeks after Republican Governor Greg Abbott relaxed restrictions on social distancing, his state reported record numbers of hospitalizations.

Yesterday, Texas Health Services Department reported that 1,935 patients were hospitalized due to their serious respiratory conditions. This number exceeds the previous maximum of admissions, which reached 1,888 patients on May 5, as CNBC reported.

In Oregon, Lincoln County, which has 49,962 residents, detected an average of 20 new cases daily over the last week. The same thing happened in Bear River, in northern Utah, which had 78 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Epidemiologists warn of an increase in the number of infections in rural counties with less than 60,000 inhabitants, which is worrying because these areas have fewer resources to tackle health emergencies.

