Brexit Deal Ready in Brussels, Merkel and Macron Support

The closeness of an agreement with the EU was also confirmed by French President Emmanuel Macron

Britain and the European Union nearly reached the last-minute agreement on Brexit Wednesday, but United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson must ensure that his government and factional parliament approve the plan.

"The basic foundations of this agreement are in place and theoretically, we could accept an agreement tomorrow,” President of the European Council Donald Tusk said.

Tusk added that "some doubts have arisen on the British side" alluding Johnson's need to win over politicians who fear he has granted too much.

The closeness of an agreement with the EU was also confirmed by French President Emmanuel Macron during a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. "I want to believe that an agreement is being settled and that we will be able to support it tomorrow.”

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday that if no agreement can be reached before the conference, there is still time to act before the deadline of Oct. 31.

"We are still a few weeks away from the end of October and there is a possibility that an additional gathering will be held before that date if needed,” the Irish premier said, adding that "although time is running out, I'm sure the goals related to the Irish can be met."

Any approval of the EU at its conference would be conditional on the British House of Commons backing it during a special session on Saturday.

If Johnson fails to get the U.K. House to reach a positive decision, he will be forced to ask for a one-year extension to achieve the exit.