Brazil Again Sees Over 1,000 Daily COVID-19 Deaths

According to the Ministry of Health, it was the first time Brazil had surpassed 1,000 deaths a day since Sept. 15, when 1,113 people died.

Brazil again exceeded 1,000 daily deaths caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after registering 1,031 fatalities from the disease in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 143,952, the government said on Wednesday.

In addition, tests detected 33,413 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 4,810,935.

The state-run Oswaldo Cruz Foundation recommended COVID-19 prevention measures be reinforced in the northern state of Amazonas and its capital Manaus, due to a rise in new cases.

Manaus was one of the initial epicenters of Brazil's outbreak, but managed to quickly reduce the high number of cases and deaths it registered in April and May.

In recent weeks, experts warned a second wave of the virus could hit the city of 2.2 million inhabitants.