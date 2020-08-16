Bolivia’s Regime Caught in New COVID-19 Corruption Scandal

This is the second major scandal under the coup-born regime related to the purchase of COVID-19 medical treatment supplies.

Bolivia's regime officials have been found, for the second time, of misusing funds which were destined for fighting COVID-19.

The Agency for Infrastructure in Health and Medical Equipment (AISEM) has decided to paralyze the process of purchasing reagents for COVID-19 tests, following a complaint of an alleged overcharge in the acquisition of supplies from the Chinese firm Lasa Holding.

Jeanine Añez's defacto health authorities had opted to purchase supplies at Bs 25 million more than those offered by an Uruguayan firm which had submitted to the bidding process.

Fifteen companies made bids, 13 of which provided prices, according to the documents accessed by Bolivia’s La Razón Digital newspaper.

The Uruguayan company would have charged Bs 22.8 million, for the same product sold to AISEM for Bs 47.3 million from Chinese firm Lasa Holdings. Another bidder, Entelequi, would have charged Bs 32.7 million.

Uruguayan company ATGen reports that Bolivia's figures, for what they spent on purchasing tests from the company, are vastly greater than what ATGen charged. pic.twitter.com/4jNYTEHzQh — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) August 15, 2020

The Ministry of Health led by Health Minister Maria Eidy Roca, says it will launch an investigation and the Ombudsman’s Office has requested a review by the State Comptroller General’s Office.

This is the second time in the midst of the health emergency that the defacto government’s health authorities have been involved in a scandal, an earlier COVID-19 corruption scandal involved the purchase of ventilators at inflated prices.

#LoÚltimo

La minista de Salud, Eidy Roca, anunció la suspensión de la compra de test de COVID-19 ante denuncias de sobreprecio. La uruguaya ATGen denunció que ofreció el material a Bs 22,8 millones y que AISEM adjudicó la compra a la china Lasa Holdings por Bs 47,3 millones pic.twitter.com/YApbKdKvmV — La Razón Digital (@LaRazon_Bolivia) August 16, 2020

Meanwhile, morgues in Bolivia's city of La Paz are completely full while corpses are collecting outside of a local chapel, as the country is on the verge of hitting 100,000 confirmed cases to date.

Bodies found on roads or dumped outside have been funneled into morgues, though many residents fear contracting the virus amid the defacto government’s failure to respond to the crisis.

Bolivia’s COVID-19 death toll now exceeds 4,000 and 1,196 new cases were confirmed on Saturday bringing the total to 99,146 since the outbreak reached the country five months ago.