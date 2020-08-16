Bolivia: Esther Morales, Evo's Older Sister, Passes Away

The time of death was recorded around 1h10 local time this Sunday, according to family members.

Esther Morales Ayma, the older sister of Bolivia's former president Evo Morales, died on Sunday after being hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Bolivian city of Oruro.

Esther Morales, 70, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at Oruro-Corea Hospital, with a reserved prognosis.

Morales' relatives had to try hard to get an inpatient bed at Oruro-Corea. Her delicate state of health aggravated by the COVID-19 symptoms.

Por qué tanto odio, racismo y persecución política que me impiden ver, por última vez, a mi única hermana. Para mí, Esther, fue mi madre. La historia juzgará. pic.twitter.com/PBEmWJssak — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) August 16, 2020

"Why so much hate, racism and political persecution that prevents me from seeing, for the last time, my only sister. For me, Esther, it was my mother. History will judge."