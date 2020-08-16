    • Live
News > Bolivia

Bolivia: Esther Morales, Evo's Older Sister, Passes Away
  • Esther Morales in La Paz, Bolivia.

    Esther Morales in La Paz, Bolivia. | Photo: Twitter/ @CorreoDelSur_

Published 16 August 2020
The time of death was recorded around 1h10 local time this Sunday, according to family members.

Esther Morales Ayma, the older sister of Bolivia's former president Evo Morales, died on Sunday after being hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Bolivian city of Oruro.

Esther Morales, 70, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at Oruro-Corea Hospital, with a reserved prognosis.

Morales' relatives had to try hard to get an inpatient bed at Oruro-Corea. Her delicate state of health aggravated by the COVID-19 symptoms.

"Why so much hate, racism and political persecution that prevents me from seeing, for the last time, my only sister. For me, Esther, it was my mother. History will judge."
 

On August 9, she was admitted to the COVID-19 medical ward of the hospital but could not overcome the illness.

Unofficially it was learned that her remains would be buried in her native Orinoca.

Esther Morales was the First Lady of Bolivia during her brother's administration.

 
 
 

