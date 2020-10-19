Luis Arce: 'We Recovered Democracy and Took Back Our Country'

The winner of Bolivia's elections Luis Arce Monday celebrated the unofficial results of the quick vote-counting as he said, "we will govern for all, we will redirect the change without hate."
On Sunday night, Bolivian authorities allowed the results of the exit polls to be presented to the public. There it was observed that the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) won the elections with 53 percent of the votes in its favor. In the second place was the right-wing candidate Carlos Mesa, who got the 30.8 percent of the votes.
Minutes after learning of these results, Arce assured the people that "we will restore unity in our country, and we will recover the economy, step by step."
In the Socialist headquarters in La Paz, the slogans "We are MAS" were heard repeatedly. In several areas of El Alto, La Paz, and Cochabamba, firecrackers were heard as a sign of celebration.
"I want to thank the Bolivian people for their vote. We will work to recover their hopes and expectations," said Arce, who was accompanied by Vice-President David Choquehuanca.
MAS Senate candidate Leonardo Loza expressed that "we will not be a government of persecution. But there will be no forgetting or forgiving for those who got killed in Senkata and Sacaba during the 2019 coup."
"MAS had a resounding victory. We have become millions," Bolivia's former President Evo Morales stressed.
The coup-born regime's leader Jeanine Añez acknowledged MAS' victory and congratulated the Arce-Choquehuanca binomial for having achieved a majority of the votes.
"We still do not have the official count, but the data shows that MAS won. Congratulations to the winners. I ask them to govern with Bolivia and democracy in mind," Añez tweeted.
So far, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) official vote count has only processed 15.66 percent of the total votes.