Luis Arce: 'We Recovered Democracy and Took Back Our Country'

In El Alto, La Paz, and Cochabamba, firecrackers were heard as a sign of celebration.

The winner of Bolivia's elections Luis Arce Monday celebrated the unofficial results of the quick vote-counting as he said, "we will govern for all, we will redirect the change without hate."

On Sunday night, Bolivian authorities allowed the results of the exit polls to be presented to the public. There it was observed that the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) won the elections with 53 percent of the votes in its favor. In the second place was the right-wing candidate Carlos Mesa, who got the 30.8 percent of the votes.

Minutes after learning of these results, Arce assured the people that "we will restore unity in our country, and we will recover the economy, step by step."

In the Socialist headquarters in La Paz, the slogans "We are MAS" were heard repeatedly. In several areas of El Alto, La Paz, and Cochabamba, firecrackers were heard as a sign of celebration.

"I want to thank the Bolivian people for their vote. We will work to recover their hopes and expectations," said Arce, who was accompanied by Vice-President David Choquehuanca.

Celebrations for the restoration of democracy in Bolivia at 2am. pic.twitter.com/FOOInqEFhL — Camila (@camilateleSUR) October 19, 2020