Alberto Fernandez Vows Argentina To Leave 'Lima Group' If He Wins

Progressive candidate for Argentina's presidntial election Alberto Fernandez announced Monday that he would withdraw the country from the so called ‘Lima group’ if he wins the presidency at the Oct. 27 general elections. The ‘Lima group’ has been a mechanism used by right wing governments in the region to isolate and encourage attacks on Venezuela.

The declaration was made during a joint press conference with Daniel Martínez, candidate for the progressive ‘broad front’ party in Uruguay.

“The position of Mexico and Uruguay on the issue of Venezuela is the right position to face a problem that we all see...Argentina must be part of the countries that want to help Venezuelans find a way out [of the crisis]. Being in the Lima Group is contradictory to this,” Fernandez said.

The Lima Group was founded by right wing governments in the region, such as Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Chile and others, so as to apply pressure against the elected government of Venezuela. They have encourage US economic sanctions and called for the President Nicolas Maduro to step down.

The group recently voted to activate TIAR against Venezuela, a cold war treaty used as legal backing for US intervention in Latin America.

Fernandez party in Argentina opposed the activation of TIAR, saying that its invocation would break the principle of non-intervention in the internal affairs of other states that underpins the party’s long held policy of “active neutrality. " in the region.

Polls show that Fernandez is set for a first round victory, as he is currently polling over 50 percent. A Fernandez victory would end 4 years of neoliberal rule under President Macri, who has also been a key driver behind attempts to isolate and attack Venezuela.