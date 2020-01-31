African Unity Leaders To Attempt Reconciliation in Libya

This is the eighth high-level meeting held to seek a formula that allows peace in Libya, a country in chaos since 2011

African Heads of State gathered agreed to convene a conference on Libya with the parties in conflict, delegations from neighboring countries and the United Nations, an African Unity (AU) source reported Friday.

The consensus, which included tribal leaders, women's and youth organizations, and other political and social actors as guests, was adopted in Brazzaville by host Congolese President Dennis Sassou Nguesso and his counterparts Omar Guelleh (Djibouti) and Mohamed Ould Ghazouani (Mauritania).

The report states that the members of the African Unity High-Level Committee reiterated the condemnation to the 'continued external interference in Libya despite the commitments adopted in the recent summit held in Berlin,' capital of Germany, in which they agreed to cease hostilities.

This meeting came just a few hours after the UN Secretary General's special envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame, warned Thursday about the increasing deterioration of Libya's situation and in the threat of a full-scale conflict at a video conference with the Security Council.

So far, in this North African oil-producing nation, power struggles and the actions of militias and terrorist groups continue, while criminality and human and arms trafficking increase.