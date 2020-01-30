The Situation in Libya Worsens, UN Warns

The UN Secretary General's special envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame, today warned the Security Council that the situation in Libya is worsening. At the same time, the threat of a full-scale conflict is growing.

Speaking at a Council session by video conference, the UN high representative warned that there are unscrupulous actors inside and outside Libya who are cynically winking at efforts to promote peace.



According to the head of the U.N. mission in that country, the situation is becoming unsustainable, the Libyan people are impoverished, there is a security vacuum, and the conflict will affect the world's energy supply in the long term.

The truce agreed earlier this month is being maintained in name only: in the last two days alone, four children under 12 have been killed as a result of the bombing in Tripoli, he lamented.



Also, he added, intense fighting outside the capital is occurring.



Salame expressed deep concern about military reinforcements reaching both sides of the conflict, which could lead to significant instability in the whole region.



Since 2011, chaos and confrontations have dominated in Libya, where a NATO military intervention led to the overthrow and assassination of Muammar Gaddafi.



So far, in this North African oil-producing nation, power struggles and the actions of militias and terrorist groups continue, while criminality and human and arms trafficking increase.