Zimbabwe: Parliamentary By-elections With Banned Opposition

According to the electoral commission poll stations opened this Saturday at Zimbabwe, to held the by-parliamentary elections, where are not opposition parties participating.

"Polling stations opened at 07:00 (05:00 GMT) in areas where by-elections are being held, and voters are already queuing up to cast their ballots," the electoral commission said on X.

In October, Sengezo Tshabangu, claiming to be the CCC's "acting secretary general" but then described as an "impostor" by the opposition, informed the Speaker of Parliament that the MPs in question, having left the party, could not keep their seats.

By declaring the vacancies to the Electoral Commission on Saturday, Zanu-PF's Speaker of Parliament opened the way for by-elections in 9 constituencies, while the remaining seats were allocated under the proportional representation system.

��Our existence as a party is a direct outcome of the support from the citizens. Over 2 million people voted for CCC and its leader, President Nelson Chamisa in the August sham elections. The battle lines have been clearly drawn. The actions of the court officials who… pic.twitter.com/sZVzplak3m — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) December 9, 2023

The courts ordered, on Saturday and Friday, that the CCC's 9 candidates in the by-election be barred from standing. The opposition party appealed against this decision, but this did not prevent polling stations from opening on Saturday.

As per observers, these by-elections that have no opposition are the initial step in the government's attempt to achieve a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

On August 26, the Zimbabwe Election Commission announced that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was re-elected with 52.6% of the vote for a second and final five-year term.