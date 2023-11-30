Horn of Africa: Floods Kill About 270, Thousands Displaced

According to ICPAC, the total population affected by the floods is estimated at more than 1.5 million people in Somalia, 950,000 in Kenya and 101,890 in Ethiopia.

On Wednesday, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development's Climate Prediction and Applications Center (ICPAC) said about 270 people have died and more than 900,000 have been displaced by flooding caused by continued rains in the Horn of Africa.

“Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia are the worst hit by the current El Nino rains and the Indian Ocean Dipole weather phenomena,” the ICPAC said in a report, adding that Somalia and Kenya have borne the brunt of these climate-induced rains, ongoing for over a month.

"The Horn of Africa is currently facing intense rainfall and flooding attributed to El Niño. This has resulted in the loss of lives, both human and animal, and significant displacement in Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia," the institution said.

Furthermore, local authorities reported that nearly 100 deaths in Somalia, 120 in Kenya and 46 in Ethiopia due to the severe weather.

The ICPAC also stated that Somalia has the most displaced individuals at 700,000, followed by Kenya at 136,000 and Ethiopia at about 50,000.

According to the ICPAC, the total population affected by floods is estimated to be over 1.5 million in Somalia, 950,000 in Kenya and 101,890 in Ethiopia.

The report indicated as well extensive destruction of farmlands due to the floods across the three countries.