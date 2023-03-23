Cyclone Freddy Exceeds Malawi's Response Capacity

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera has said the humanitarian need caused by Cyclone Freddy in Malawi is beyond the country's capacity.

The Malawian leader said this Wednesday in Lilongwe, the capital city, when he presented to Parliament a report on the damage that Cyclone Freddy has left behind in 15 districts and cities across the country.

Since March 12 when it made a landing in Malawi from Mozambique, Cyclone Freddy has killed 511 people, with 1,332 people injured, and 562,415 people displaced, according to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA).

A total of 576 camps have been set up to accommodate the displaced people, while 533 people were still reported missing as of Wednesday evening. Chakwera has called upon all Malawians and partners to hold hands to contain the situation in the southern African country

In Madagascar���� extreme climatic events - such as ��#CycloneFreddy ☀️ #drought - stress the importance of climate sensitive activities to combat hunger. @PamMadagascar



Have a look on how @WFP’s sand dune-fixing project helps achieve this goal ���� — WFP Canada (@WFP_Canada) March 23, 2023

"This is one of the darkest hours in the history of our nation, and if we are going to emerge from this dark hour and see the joy of a new dawn in the future, we must all roll up our sleeves and get to work."

"The humanitarian need this situation has created is beyond Malawi's capacity to address without support, and so we have aggressively sought the development partners' intervention and (the support) of our international aid agencies," added Chakwera.

Search and rescue operations are underway by the Malawi Defence Force and the Malawi Police Service in conjunction with rescue experts from other countries.