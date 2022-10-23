Xi Jinping Re-elected as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China

In addition to Xi, the new Standing Committee is composed of Wang Huning, director of the Political Research Office of the CCP Central Committee, and Zhao Leji, secretary for the Disciplinary Commission.

President Xi Jinping was re-elected this Sunday as general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which held its 20th National Congress during the last week.

The re-election of the leader of the Asian giant took place within the framework of the first plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

In addition to Xi, the new Standing Committee is composed of Wang Huning, director of the Political Research Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Zhao Leji, secretary for the Disciplinary Commission, who were reelected.

The new members of the Poliburo Standing Committee are Ding Xuexiang, director of the CPC general office, Cai Qi, Li Xi and Li Qiang, CPC general secretaries of Beijing, Guangdong and Shanghai, respectively.

The newly elected Central Committee includes Premier Li Keqiang, National People's Congress Chairman Li Zhanshu, Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Yang and Shanghai Party Secretary Han Zheng, among others.

The Chinese leader met Sunday in Beijing with more than 2,700 delegates, specially invited delegates and non-voting participants of the 20th CPC National Congress.

Xi, also China's president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, was greeted with a long and warm applause at the Great Hall of the People. Xi took group photos with them. Other leaders also participated in the meeting.

The 20th CPC National Congress was held from October 16 to 22 in Beijing.