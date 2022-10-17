Chinese Communist Party Congress Gets Congratulatory Messages

World leaders spoke highly of the CPC's remarkable achievements and its important contributions to improving the well-being of the Chinese people.

Political party leaders worldwide have congratulated the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and General Secretary Xi Jinping of the committee on the opening of the 20th CPC National Congress.

In their congratulatory messages, they spoke highly of the CPC's remarkable achievements and its important contributions to improving the well-being of the Chinese people.

The 20th CPC National Congress opened at a crucial moment when China and the rest of the world are experiencing great changes, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said, adding that looks forward to constructive results from the congress, which will further promote the development of the CPC as it strives to achieve the goal of common prosperity.

The United National Party and the CPC have long enjoyed sincere and friendly relations, which play an important role in elevating bilateral relations between the two countries and improving the well-being of their people, said Sri Lankan President and leader of the United National Party Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov voiced confidence that the resolution passed at the CPC congress will boost China's further development, noting that the Kyrgyz side fully supports the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, as well as the vision for building a community with a shared future for mankind proposed by General Secretary Xi.

Zhaparov said Kyrgyzstan will continue maintaining high-level exchanges with China, deepening practical cooperation in various fields, strengthening contacts and coordination with China in global and regional affairs, so as to further advance bilateral relations.

Spokesperson for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on China-US relations.pic.twitter.com/v8RAskJWVi — Zhang Heqing张和清 (@zhang_heqing) October 15, 2022

The CPC, as a major political force in China, has always served the interests of the Chinese people, said Yerlan Koshanov, chairman of the "AMANAT" party of Kazakhstan and chairman of the Majilis, the lower house of the Kazakh parliament. He expressed confidence that the CPC will continue to make unremitting efforts to realize China's national ideals and strive for a bright future.

Marcel Ciolacu, leader of the Social Democratic Party of Romania and president of the Chamber of Deputies, said he believes that China's future development goals set at the 20th CPC National Congress will tangibly improve the well-being of the Chinese people and safeguard world peace and stability, adding that his party is willing to maintain sincere and constructive dialogue with the CPC for the benefit of the people in the two countries.

The CPC plays a key role as the country strives to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit said, adding that he looks forward to further boosting the development of Arab-China strategic partnership and deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The successful convening of the 20th CPC National Congress will surely provide a more solid guarantee for China's future development and prosperity and a better life for its people, said Ayad Allawi, head of National Coalition of Iraq.