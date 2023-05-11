Wildfires Threaten Indigenous Communities in Canada

In recent days, Alberta's wildfires have forced the evacuation of oil company workers, cutting oil production in Canada, the world's fourth-largest producer, by 4 percent.

On Thursday, at least nine indigenous communities in northwest Canada are threatened by wildfires that have burned thousands of hectares of forest.

Currently, the province of Alberta has 82 active fires, 29 of which are out of control. The communities most affected are those of the Little Red River Cree Indian Nation, located about 550 kilometers north of the city of Edmonton, in the far north of Alberta.

Through a statement, Little Red River noted that a fire has destroyed 24,634 hectares and at least 100 structures in three communities since May 2. Residents of the Fox Lake community have been ordered to evacuate their homes.

The latest official data indicates that 17,800 people remain outside their homes due to the threat of flames.

The Canadian authorities warned that the situation will worsen in the coming days due to weather conditions given forecasts of increased temperatures and reduced humidity.

So far this year, Alberta has suffered 426 forest fires that have consumed over 400,000 hectares of forest, double the average damage that occurred in past years.

Due to the number and size of the fires, Alberta has requested the support of wildland firefighters from other provinces and the Canadian army. The authorities have also requested support from U.S. firefighters.