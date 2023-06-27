Guatemalan Next President Will Face a Fragmented Congress

The ruling party Vamos will have 39 out of 160 lawmakers, followed by the National Unity of Hope with 28 legislators, and the Semilla Movement with 23 representatives.

The results of the general elections held on Sunday indicate the existence of an upcoming legislature in which there will not be clear majorities for whoever becomes the next Guatemalan president.

The ruling party Vamos will have 39 out of 160 lawmakers, followed by the National Unity of Hope (UNE) with 28 legislators, and the Semilla Movement with 23 representatives.

Among the list of candidates who did not secure a seat are former Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, former Minister Enrique Degenhart, and legislator Patricia Sandoval.

When explaining the victory of Vamos, Guatemalan political analysts point out that the ruling party used public resources to consolidate alliances with local politicians and thus strengthen its chances of expanding its congressional bench.

On this day in 1954, the CIA installed a dictatorship in Guatemala on behalf of United Fruit Company, now known as Chiquita.



US oligarchs bribed politicians to destabilize Latin American countries, and now they want to build a wall and pretend it never happened. pic.twitter.com/5P5zjLqorI — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 27, 2023

Among the reelected lawmakers from Vamos are Allan Rodriguez, Luis Rodriguez, and Shirley Rivera, who is the current President of Congress. Meanwhile, the National Unity of Hope significantly reduced its number of legislators from 52 to 27.

The Semilla Movement, whose candidate Bernardo Arevalo is competing for the presidency of the Republic in the second round of elections, will have 22 legislators.

The party of presidential candidate Edmond Mulet will have 18 legislators, while 13 political parties will have between one and nine legislators.

Among the parties that secured very few seats is the Valor party, which supported presidential candidate Zury Rios, the daughter of dictator Efrain Rios-Montt.