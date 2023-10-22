We Are All Palestinians!, the French People Chant in Paris

Meanwhile, Israel threatens the Palestinians with considering them terrorists if they stay in northern Gaza.

On Sunday, thousands of people took to the streets of central Paris to support Palestine, demand an end to the Israeli bombing of Gaza, and repudiate the stance taken by President Emmanuel Macron's administration.

The massive demonstration took place in Republic Square, the traditional symbolic setting for political and civic rallies.

Permanently monitored by the police, the French carried Palestinian flags, posters, slogans, and the traditional Kufija scarf while expressing their indignation at the genocide that the Israeli occupation army is perpetrating in Gaza.

"We are all Palestinians," "In the face of colonial aggression, solidarity with the Palestinians" or "Immediate ceasefire" were some of the multiple signs carried by the protesters, who also repeatedly chanted the slogan "Israel a murderer, Macron an accomplice."

FLASH - "Gaza, Gaza, Paris est avec toi" : la Place de la République est désormais noire de monde, en soutien aux Palestiniens et pour demander un cessez-le-feu immédiat. (via @LucAuffret) pic.twitter.com/GMw0CyqH8a — Mediavenir (@Mediavenir) October 22, 2023

The text reads, “'Gaza, Gaza, Paris is with you'. Republic Square is now filled with people supporting the Palestinians and demanding an immediate ceasefire." People repeatedly chant "We are all Palestinians."

While this was happening in Paris, Israel dropped leaflets in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, warning Palestinians still there to go south or be considered terrorists.

"Anyone who chooses not to leave the northern Gaza Strip heading south can be identified as a collaborator of a terrorist organization," said one of the pamphlets, as reported by EFE.

Since October 7, Israel has been bombing Gaza, leaving some 4,651 Palestinians dead and over 14,200 people injured.

In this context, the warning pamphlets make little sense given that there is no safe place in the Gaza Strip. Israeli aviation is indiscriminately hitting markets, bakeries, and homes.

