WHO Warns of Increased Deaths in Cholera Outbreaks

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Friday of an increase in the death toll from cholera outbreaks worldwide, noting that in 2021 it reached 2 percent.

"A rate of nearly 2 percent is clearly higher than acceptable," the agency said and added that this is "the highest mortality rate recorded for more than a decade." According to the organization, the situation will remain the same in 2022 and 2023, as "preliminary data suggest."

The WHO warning comes as three other countries have reported new outbreaks of cholera in the last week. The disease currently affects more than 20 countries.

The head of WHO's cholera division, Philippe Barboza, told a press conference that "in 2022, 50 percent more countries reported outbreaks compared to previous years, including some that had been free of the disease for years."

The official warned that "more than one billion people in 43 countries are at direct risk of contracting cholera." In this regard, Barboza voiced his concern about the current shortage of vaccines (some 37 million doses available this year).

In many countries, vaccination campaigns have had to replace the two recommended doses in risk areas with a single dose. With this cutback, demand is still far from being met, the official said.

In light of this situation, WHO is asking donor countries and institutions for a fund of 25 million dollars to contribute to the fight against the disease.