News > Switzerland

WHO Reports Decrease in COVID-19 Cases and Deaths in the World

    Photo: Twitter @gglinskii

Published 29 September 2021 (5 hours 39 minutes ago)
WHO noted that except for Europe and Africa, which reported increases of 15 and 5 percent, respectively, all the other regions reported decreases.
 

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a 10-percent decrease in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the last week, especially in the Middle East, the Western Pacific and the Americas, it was learned on Wednesday.

According to WHO statistics, 3.3 million new contagions and approximately 55,000 deaths have been reported in the world in the last seven days.

The number of cases in the United States was 765,000 in that period and although it fell by almost 31 percent, it is the highest in the world. In total, the US has reported more than 43 million Covid-19 cases since 2020.

WHO noted that except for Europe and Africa, which reported increases of 15 and 5 percent, respectively, all the other regions reported decreases.

Additionally, pandemic-related deaths in Asia fell by nearly 25 percent.

The total number of confirmed cases worldwide until Tuesday exceeded 231 million and deaths totaled 4.7 million, according to WHO statistics.

by teleSUR/capc-MS
