WHO: Offers Communication on Guidance To Treat DR Tuberculosis

The global Tuberculosis Programme, from the World Health Organization (WHO), has released rapid communication on updates to the guidance on the treatment of drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB).

The update on the guidance for the treatment with or without additional resistance to fluoroquinolones (pre-XDR-TB), comprises a shorter novel 6-month all-oral regimens for the treatment of multidrug- and rifampicin-resistant TB (MDR/RR-TB), alongside an alternative 9-month all-oral regimen for the treatment of MDR/RR-TB.

The treatment to be established should be delivered under the recommendations standards of the WHO, which include care and support centered on the patient, informed consent where necessary, with the principles of good clinical practice, and underactive drug safety monitoring and management, as well as keeping the regular monitoring of patients and drug resistance to assess regimen effectiveness.

“We now have more and much better treatment options for people with drug-resistant TB thanks to research generating new evidence. This is major progress compared to what was available even a few years ago, and will be of great benefit for people struggling with TB and drug-resistant TB, resulting in better outcomes, saving lives, and reducing suffering," said the Director of WHO’s Global TB Programme, Dr. Tereza Kasaeva.

“We now need all hands on deck to enable the rapid uptake of these guidelines, and to enable access to the new treatment options for those in need,” she added.

Rapid Communication is intended to inform the TB programs and other stakeholders of the main changes in the treatment for DR-TB and to allow for rapid transition and planning at the country level according to the updated WHO consolidated guidelines expected later in 2022.