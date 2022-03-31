Procedure for WHO Approval of Sputnik Vaccine is Still Ongoing

A WHO representative in Russia said the information will be available to the public as soon as the entire process is concluded.

Melita Vujnovich, the representative in Russia of the World Health Organization, indicated that her organization and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) still maintain contacts for the approval of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

"WHO headquarters and RDIF are in direct contact. All details will be announced by the Russian Health Ministry and RDIF," she said.

WHO's in situ inspections were supposed to take place in March, but they were suspended dute to the cancellation of flights to and from Russia.

The WHO representative said that details must be kept confidential while the process is underway, noting that the information will be made public as shortly as the entire process is completed.

The Sputnik V vaccine, which was registered in Russia in Aug. 2020, was the first officially recognized coronavirus vaccine in the world. It is now approved in 71 countries.