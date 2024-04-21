Venezuelans Celebrate Earth Day With 10-Kilometer Race

International Mother Earth Day, celebrated on April 22, reminds us that we can do a lot to address climate change.

More than 3,200 Venezuelans participated this Sunday in a 10-kilometer race, and a 5-kilometer walk, organized by the Ministry of Ecosocialism (Enviroment), in Caracas, on the occasion of Earth Day, celebrated on April 22.

The Ecosocialism minister Josué Lorca, pointed out in his Intagram acoount that today "with enthusiasm and positivity, more than 3,200 people joined in the 10-kilometer race and 5-kilometer walk to commemorate Earth Day. We celebrate healthy life, well-being and awareness towards our beloved Pachamama (Mother Earth)."

The official added that this year the number of participants doubled, with respect to the 2023 race, because "every year there are more people who join the task, with awareness, with organization, (a) contribute a grain of sand to save the planet Earth".

¡Juntos por la Pachamama!

El Minec te invita a participar en la 2da edición de la Carrera por la Tierra 10k y 5k, este 21 de abril desde el Parque Generalísimo Francisco de Miranda.



¿Qué esperas? ¡Anímate y participa!



¿Qué esperas? ¡Anímate y participa!



¡Corramos por la Tierra! pic.twitter.com/upNmXF2Wye — MinecOficial (@MinecOficial) April 15, 2024

The post reads: Together for Pachamama! Minec invites you to participate in the 2nd edition of the Race for the Earth 10k and 5k, this April 21 from the Generalísimo Francisco de Miranda Park. What are you waiting for? Go ahead and participate! Let's run across the Earth!

On February 21, the Ministry of Ecosocialism reported that the Government is fine-tuning the last details of an unprecedented operation with which it hopes to delay the melting of its last glacier, located in the Andean state of Mérida in western Venezuela.

The plan is to deploy "geotextile mantles" around the glacier, located at 4,942 meters above sea level, "in areas where there is weakening of the ice sheet, which is currently suffering a higher level of melting", according to a press release from the Executive.

To complete this task, the Government has activated a multidisciplinary team that includes pilots from the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) who have already overflew the area and have an aircraft adjusted for these tasks.

"During the overflight the size of the glacier was evaluated and, as announced since December, it suffers a setback, that is, it is undergoing a process of melting," the ministry explained.