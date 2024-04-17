    • Live
US Releases After-Action Report on Hawaii Wildfires

    Aftermath of wildfires in Hawaii, Aug. 2023. | Photo: X/ @fox6now

Published 17 April 2024 (2 hours 50 minutes ago)
It details emergency responses, but does not mention the cause and origin of the deadly wildfires.

On Tuesday, the Maui Fire Department releases an after-action report on the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century that killed over 100 people on the island of Maui in August 2023.

Produced by the Western Fire Chiefs Association, the report details firefighters' emergency responses, but does not mention the cause and origin of the devastating wildfires.

It "acknowledges the courageous efforts of firefighters, law enforcement, and community members assisting one another" and "will contribute to the recovery process, prompting actions and public policies that enhance preparedness for future major incidents."

The report examines the whole island's limited resources, which were extremely challenged by the scope and scale of the collective incidents.

The four main wildfires, which ignited on Aug. 8 last year, had a catastrophic impact, claiming 101 lives and causing numerous injuries as well as extensive property damage.

The fires led to numerous missing persons, burned 6,721 acres, and resulted in the loss of 2,173 structures, with many more damaged.

Nearly every staff member and vehicle resource of the Maui Fire Department on Maui was deployed, the report said, adding that although the emergency response system did not break, it was outmatched by the extreme weather and fire conditions.

The report also outlines challenges encountered, observations made, and recommendations, including a need for extra firefighting equipment and training for staff.

