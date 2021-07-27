Olympics: Gymnastic Gold For Russia

Russia’s women’s gymnastics team came out on top in a tense artistic all-round final on Tuesday in Tokyo.

The Russian gymnasts - competing under the banner of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) – seized the gold ahead of the United States and Great Britain, which won silver and bronze respectively, bringing an end to U.S. dominance in the event.

The Russian women’s gymnastics team add their gold medals to those won by the men’s outfit on Monday, with the country currently fourth in the Olympic medal leaderboards at Tokyo 2020.

The US’ Simone Biles chose to drop out after the opening vault, indicating that concern over her mental wellbeing influenced the decision. Biles – who won four gold medals at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro – was sorely missed by her teammates, who sought to catch up to the Russians throughout.

Russia’s victory was confirmed with a final score of 169.528, ahead of both the US on 166.096 and Great Britain on 164.096.

The Russian women's artistic gymnastics team made history, winning in a dramatic final at the



That's Russia's first gold medal in such team event since 1992.



�� Congrats to our extraordinary athletes! #WeWillROCYou



��@tass_agency pic.twitter.com/dYcaVvtVDo — Russia ���� (@Russia) July 27, 2021