Nicaragua Condemns US-Led Campaign to Destabilize Latin America

According to Managua, the U.S. and the European Union are responsible for the current destabilization scenario in the region.

Through its Foreign Minister, the Government of Nicaragua blamed the United States and countries of the European Union for carrying out a campaign that seeks to destabilize the situation in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The position was made by the Nicaraguan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Denis Moncada, who said that in this destabilization campaign, communication and information technologies are being widely used.

In this sense, Moncada underlined the need for bilateral and multilateral measures to face these policies to "prevent the actions of some States, which are interfering, from having an impact in this field to destabilize, create a world of false, distorted information, and aimed at discrediting States, Governments, and create conditions for a change of regime."

Moncada referred to the agreement signed last July 19 between Managua and Moscow, one of whose objectives, he pointed out, is to counteract this type of activity as part of the collaboration in guaranteeing international information security.

�� Canciller Serguéi #Lavrov: Nos solidarizamos con #Nicaragua ���� en la defensa de su independencia y soberanía. Estamos convencidos de que el pueblo nicaragüense está en su legítimo derecho y es capaz de decidir su destino.



"Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov: We stand in solidarity with #Nicaragua in defense of its independence and sovereignty. We are convinced that the Nicaraguan people are in their legitimate right and capable of deciding their destiny."

The Nicaraguan Foreign Minister affirmed that "there is a kind of conspiracy of the great Western powers, headed by the United States, for regime changes or color revolutions, and aimed at consolidating their international hegemonism, the control of the States based on geopolitical and strategic interests."

The countries that are part of this plot, he said, "use a propagandistic design of great financial investment, of many millions, and can attract people who are easily swayed by false information."

Nevertheless, the Nicaraguan Foreign Minister declared that Managua is willing to develop its relations with all countries, including the United States, despite not agreeing with its foreign policy, but that with Russia, it has a significant commercial relationship, since it is among the first import markets of the country.