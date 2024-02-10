    • Live
Venezuela Rejects Accusations of Argentine Newspaper Clarín

    The diplomatic mission reiterated its absolute rejection of the "shameful publication that lacks all credibility" and demands a public apology. | Photo: Página 12

Published 10 February 2024
The newspaper Clarín made a reference to an alleged illegality, by a diplomat of this mission, at the Ezeiza International Airport.

The Venezuelan embassy in Argentina categorically repudiates the accusations published on February 9 by the media outlet Clarín, against a diplomat of this mission.

In the statement, he points out that "this diplomatic mission reiterates its absolute rejection of this shameful publication that lacks all credibility and requires a public apology, as well as a rectification of this means".

The newspaper Clarín made, irresponsibly and shamelessly, reference to an alleged illegality, by a diplomat of this mission, at the Ezeiza International Airport, where is the Venezuelan plane owned by the company Transport Cargo del Sur (Emtrasur), illegally hijacked, since last June 8, 2022, Argentine burial.

The Venezuelan diplomatic denunciation highlights that the news published by the Argentine newspaper seems to have the intention of manipulating public opinion, inciting hatred and criminalizing the role that Bolivarian diplomats worthily perform.

The text adds that diplomats are guided by peace diplomacy, non-interference and self-determination of peoples, endangering their physical and moral integrity and violating the rules of international law protecting duly accredited personnel.

"Clarín once again lies and faithful to his tradition of pseudo-mercenary journalism launches these infamous accusations that seek to link the Bolivarian Government with terrorism and drug trafficking, following servile interests and lackeys," the Venezuelan press release states.

In the statement, the diplomats demand a public apology, as well as a rectification of this means, who has lashed out in open prejudice against the legitimate Venezuelan authorities and makes responsible the directors of Clarín and the journalist (Natasha Niebieskikwiat) of anything that can happen against the physical integrity of their diplomats and their headquarters.

