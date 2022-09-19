Venezuela Regains Control of Monomeros Company in Colombia

The Venezuelan government regained control of the company Monómeros in Colombia after the former president of that nation Iván Duque (2018-2022), handed over the guardianship of that petrochemical company to the opposition's Juan Guaidó in 2019.

"The duty to be, order, legality, the certain transit of things is recovered, all that evil, wrong, aggressive construction that also affected the interests of the Venezuelan and Colombian people ends, ends, this is the end of a negative arrangement to harm, to make Venezuelans and Colombians suffer, of a company that belongs to the people of Venezuela, and returns to the power of the people of Venezuela," Plasencia told Telesur.

With this decision, the administration of legitimate President Nicolás Maduro will be able to appoint the board of this company based in the Colombian city of Barranquilla, according to the Colombian Superintendent, Billy Escobar.

"The decision means that we ratify the will of the Venezuelan Government to appoint the board of directors and this corresponds to the legality that is handled in the Colombian State in relation to the owners of a company who have the possibility of choosing their directors, then we are making the legal recognition of that situation, we are validating a decision," he commented.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of the Caracas embassy in Bogota, in which the Colombian Supersociedades, Monomeros and Plasencia signed an agreement to transfer this company to the Venezuelan State was made official.

According to Maduro's government, by 2018, Monómeros, a subsidiary of state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), produced 860,000 tons of fertilizers but said that in 2019 it only had 22 percent of its operating capacity.