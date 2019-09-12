Venezuela: Military Exercises Against Colombian Aggression

“We neither allow nor will we ever allow others to interfere in our national affairs, or threaten us, or attack us".

Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro launched the "Sovereignty and Peace 2019" military exercises along the Colombian border on Tuesday.

“As of today # 10Sep, the ‘Sovereignty and Peace 2019’ border military exercises begin so that together, in the Civic-Military union, we can deploy all the defensive systems that guarantee the peace and tranquility of the Venezuelan people,” said President Maduro via twitter.

On September 4, he ordered the Operational Strategic Commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) to declare an orange alert, so as to tighten security against aggression from Colombia, and possible false flag operations against Venezuela.

President Maduro reiterated that Venezuela does not attack any nation, but that “we neither allow nor will we ever allow others to interfere in our national affairs, or threaten us, or attack us".

Speaking at a separate event celebrating the ‘No More Trump’ petition reaching 10 million signatures, the President hailed the military exercises, saying, "Venezuela has someone who defends it with ideas and, if necessary, with arms. Venezuela has the Armed Forces prepared ... we do everything for peace"

Air and land defense forces will be mobilized from September 10th till the 28th. Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez expressed concern that Colombia has begun a false flag operation to justify an attack on Venezuela. Citing an article in a right-wing Colombian outlet that published fake information about collusion between Venezuela and FARC dissidents.