Venezuela Rejects 'Lies' published by Colombian Outlet

Venezuelan Communication Minister Jorge Rodríguez offered Monday a press conference in which he denied a publication made by the magazine Semana this weekend that allegedly linked the Venezuelan Government to irregular groups in Colombia.

"The publication of Semana magazine is full of lies about the operations of the Venezuelan State," Rodríguez said as he showed evidence that dismantles the report, which he attributed to former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe Vélez as an intellectual author.

Rodríguez said the supposed document extracted from Venezuelan intelligence bodies does not correspond to the terminology used by the country's institutions.

"They put a seal where it shouldn't be, they put a stamp where it doesn't go, with typography that isn't used ... it's a terminology that doesn't apply ...," he argued.

He also referred to a section of this article that describes Venezuela as a "problematic neighbor." In this regard, Rodríguez recalled that Colombia is a country that has had an armed conflict for more than 50 years and is currently the country with the highest drug production in the world.